RCMP investigating after man shot dead in Prince George

RCMP are requesting the public's assistance as they investigate a homicide in Prince George on Friday night.

According to a release, police received a report of possible shots fired in the area of the 700 block of Johnson Street at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 14.

They found a 30-year-old man outside a residence suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital, where he died shortly afterwards. No suspects were found at the scene.

Police say that while the investigation is in its early stages, they believe the attack was targeted and that the public is not at risk.

The Prince George RCMP's Serious Crime Unit have been called in to lead the investigation.

Anyone that may have witnessed this incident or have outdoor surveillance images are asked to contact Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.