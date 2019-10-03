Livestock found dead with missing genitals, RCMP say

RCMP in Fort St. John, B.C., are investigating after two separate cases of livestock found dead with their genitals missing.

Police received a report of a bull found dead with its genitals removed on Sept. 22. It's not known when the bull died but police say significant time had passed before it was reported.

On Tuesday, RCMP received a report of a horse found dead, also missing its genitals.

"Reports of this nature are not commonplace and are taken very seriously by the RCMP," said Const. Chad Neustaeter.

Police say it's not known if the deaths are related. There is no indication the animals died due to predators.

"Losing an animal in this way can be very traumatizing to the owners and our local farming community," said Neustaeter.

RCMP advise animal producers in the area to check on their livestock regularly to ensure they are accounted for, and immediately report any suspicious livestock deaths.

The B.C. RCMP Livestock Section is assisting in the investigation.