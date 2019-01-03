RCMP investigate targeted shooting in north Surrey

Surrey RCMP are investigating what they say was a targeted shooting in the Bridgeview area Wednesday night.

Police were called to a report of shots fired around 6:40 p.m. in the 14000-block of 115A Avenue.

In a statement, Staff Sgt. Murray Hedderson said police were told a dark-coloured SUV was seen driving away from the area with its headlights off.

A similar-looking vehicle was found and police said three people were detained.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting, or saw a dark-coloured SUV driving away, to contact them.