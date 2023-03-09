RCMP investigate 'suspicious death' at Prince George apartment building

WARNING: This story contains a graphic description of a crime scene.

PrInce George RCMP and its Serious Crimes Unit are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a man at an apartment building on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday afternoon, blood was visible in the parking lot of the Connaught Hill Residences, a highrise apartment building less than 500 metres from city hall.

Bloodstains could be seen on the glass entrance door and a wall of the first-floor hallway.

A uniformed RCMP officer stood in the hallway, controlling access to several apartments.

RCMP say a man was found dead after an altercation at this Prince George apartment building. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC News )

In a written statement, Cpl Jennifer Cooper said police were called to the building over an "altercation" and found a man dead on Tuesday night around 9 pm.

RCMP are releasing few other details about what happened.

Two people who live in the building told CBC News they heard muffled gunshots.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said two ambulances and a unit chief responded to a call at the building Tuesday night but said "paramedics did not transport any patients to hospital."

This is the third death in Prince George in just over a month to be investigated by the RCMP Serious Crimes Unit.

In February, two women were victims of homicide, according to RCMP.

One of the woman was killed in her home about six blocks from the Connaught Hill Residences.

There's no indication from RCMP that any of the deaths are linked.