RCMP investigate small plane crash in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a small plane crash in Maple Ridge Thursday afternoon.

According to a recent news release, the crash happened at 3:30 pm PT after a small plane made contact with the surface of Alouette Lake in Golden Ears Provincial Park.

Multiple RCMP units, including the Emergency Response Team, the RCMP Air 5 helicopter and Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue were deployed to the scene.

Police say the plane's two occupants were located by nearby boaters and were safely brought to shore, where they were treated at the scene and transported to hospital. According to police, there were no fatalities at the scene.

The Transportation Safety Board has since been notified by police of the incident.