RCMP investigate shots fired in Courtenay, B.C., two days in a row

Comox Valley RCMP are investigating two incidents where shots were fired in a west Courtenay neighbourhood.

Buildings and cars were hit, but no injuries have been reported in the Vancouver Island community.

In the most recent incident, people started calling police at about 7:45 a.m. Monday to report gunfire, said Cst. Monika Terragni of Comox Valley RCMP.

Officers responded to the 1100-block of 10th Street but did not find any victims or suspects.

Five schools in the area were placed under hold and secure protocols as a precautionary measure, but resumed normal operations after officers scoured the area and determined there was no longer a threat, the school district said.

There was a similar incident in the same area of Courtenay early Sunday morning. In that case, shots were heard at about 2:30 a.m.

Buildings and cars were hit by bullets in the 900-block of Cumberland Road, but no injuries were reported.

Neighbourhood concerned

At this early stage of the investigation, police are not commenting on possible motives for the gunfire, but Terragni said police believe those involved know each other.

"We are able to say that it does appear to be a targeted event. It's not something random," she said.

Officers have been speaking with witnesses, but are looking for others to come forward with information on both incidents.

The gunshots have rattled people in the Courtenay neighbourhood, said Mayor Bob Wells.

"These weren't random shootings. But still, any shootings are cause for alarm. Luckily, RCMP are on it," he said.

"We still live in a very safe community. Obviously we are very thankful that there have been no injuries reported and hope the RCMP are able to apprehend the folks that are causing this."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).