RCMP investigating string of robberies in the Okanagan

Police say they believe the same person is behind a string of robberies in the Okanagan Valley over the last three weeks.

RCMP say they have responded to calls on five separate occasions during that time for a man allegedly threatening store employees, claiming he had a firearm and demanding money.

On all five occasions, police say the suspect managed to get away with cash and stolen store merchandise.

"The threats of violence are very concerning in these incidents and luckily there were no injuries to anyone involved," said Kelowna RCMP Const. Solana Paré in a statement.

Investigators say that, based on a review of the evidence, they believe it may be the same suspect involved in all five robberies. (RCMP photo)

Police say five robberies took place on four different days: Oct. 18, 24, 25 and Nov. 4.

Two were on Main Street in Osoyoos, two in West Kelowna and one along Highway 97 that was attended by Lake Country RCMP.

Following one of the robberies, a suspect was seen fleeing in a small black car, according to police. in the most recent robbery on Thursday, police responded with a canine unit but didn't catch the suspect.

He is described as a white male in his 30s or 40s with dark hair and a receding hairline, five feet eight to five feet 10 inches tall, with a tattoo on his right hand and a tattoo sleeve on his left arm containing red ink.