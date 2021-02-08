RCMP investigating apparent homicide in Sayward

RCMP on Vancouver Island are investigating an apparent homicide in Sayward, B.C., a village located in the Sayward Valley on the northeast coast of Vancouver Island.

Police were called to a home in the 900- block of Frenchman Road on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering life threatening injuries.

He later died.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes Unit has been brought in to investigate the death and is co-ordinating with Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service.

In a written statement, police say they initially arrested a Sayward man in connection with the incident, but he has since been released.

Police say they believe the incident is "isolated" and there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Major Crimes information line at 250-380-6211.

