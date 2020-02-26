In search of new leads in the case of a suspicious death in the Slocan Valley last fall, Nelson RCMP have released the identity of the victim.

Aaron Graham, 47, from Vallican, B.C., was found dead on private property in the West Kootenay community located in B.C.'s southern Interior around 10 a.m. PT on Oct. 8, 2019.

Police have yet to make any arrests in the case, and the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit and the B.C. Coroner's Service continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Graham's death.

Following an autopsy, the death which police previously called suspicious has been confirmed to involve a crime, but officials offered no further details..

Police say no more information about Graham's death will be shared at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.