RCMP investigate death of a child seriously injured at B.C. campground

RCMP are investigating the death of a child who sustained serious injuries at a campground in southeast British Columbia earlier this week.

They say officers responded along with the provincial ambulance service on Monday to a report of an unresponsive child at a campground east of Creston.

They say the child was found in serious medical distress and airlifted to the children's hospital in Calgary, but died of their injuries on Thursday.

Sgt. Chris Manseau said in a statement that police are still in the preliminary stages of what will be a thorough investigation into a tragic situation.

The provincial coroners service is also investigating the child's death.

The RCMP released no further information, but request that any witnesses contact the Mounties' southeast district major crime unit or the Creston detachment.