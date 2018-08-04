RCMP investigate after body found in West Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a body was found on Thursday night in West Kelowna.

According to a release from police, on Aug. 2 at 8:17 p.m., emergency crews responded after a person spotted an individual lying around 200 metres down an embankment near the intersection of Campbell Place and Campbell Road.

Emergency officials arrived on scene and confirmed that the person was dead.

"This investigation remains in its early stages, as the police work together with the BC Coroners Service in an effort to positively identify the remains," RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said in a release.

"Although early indicators suggest that criminality was not involved in the person's death, a final determination has not yet been made with respect to criminality at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.