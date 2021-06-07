RCMP in Langley investigating shooting after injured man dumped from vehicle

Police say a 50-year-old man suffered a gun shot wound and was found in a ditch along 60th Avenue in Langley on Sunday afternoon, following what they describe as a targeted shooting.

Police said the victim was dumped at the roadside in the 26200 block of 60th Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and a vehicle was witnessed speeding away.

The victim was taken to hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Sgt. Barry Beales with Langley RCMP said the victim is known to police. Investigators have not yet linked the violence to the gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

There have been numerous shootings across the region over the past few months tied to gangs and drugs.