RCMP seek help identifying youths who allegedly damaged property at child advocacy centre

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are asking the public to help identify a group of youths allegedly involved in causing damage to property at a child and youth advocacy centre in early August.

Police released photos of four suspects whose images were captured on surveillance video walking near Sophie's Place at 94 Avenue and 140 Street in Surrey on the night of Aug. 11.

In a statement, police said three of the four suspects could be seen in video jumping on the hood of an unmarked police vehicle parked beside the Sophie Place playground. All four then entered the area and tried to break into a shed on the property.

Police alleged the youths are responsible for damage to several playground toys.

The group is seen in this surveillance image at the gate leading into Sophie's Place playground. (Surrey RCMP)

"It's incredibly disappointing to have toys and resources meant to help child victims thoughtlessly damaged," said Staff Sgt. Lyndsay O'Ruairc, with the RCMP's Vulnerable Persons Section.

The statement said the RCMP is calling for help to identify the youths in this case after other avenues of investigation were unsuccessful.

Surrey RCMP released several photos taken from surveillance cameras near Sophie's Place child and youth advocacy centre on the night of Aug. 11, showing three youths jumping on the hood of an unmarked police vehicle. (Surrey RCMP)

All of the suspects are described as white and male, with brown hair, and approximately 14-16 years old, the statement said.

Sophie's Place advocates for and offers support to children who have been victims of physical, mental or sexual abuse, according to its website.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.