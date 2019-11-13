RCMP have identified the two people found dead last week in a home in Anglemont, B.C., as a man and woman in their 60s.

Police say the two people were known to each other and they won't be releasing their names.

Mounties are continuing their investigation into the sudden deaths on Nov. 5.

Originally, RCMP believed the deaths were suspicious and moved additional resources into the rural community, which is located on Shuswap Lake.

They now say they believe this is a tragic, isolated event with no suspects being sought and no danger to the public.