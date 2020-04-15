North Van RCMP hope to identify suspect in 8 knife-point robberies

Police in North Vancouver are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for a series of knife-point robberies this month.

The suspect is thought to have committed eight separate robberies between April 3 and 11, according to a police statement Wednesday.

According to RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries, the suspect's approach is the same each time: he dons a mask on the lower half of his face, pulls a hoodie over his head and demands cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes while wielding a knife, then walks away with the stolen goods.

"He seems to be targeting gas stations, convenience stores, and fast food restaurants, so we're warning those businesses in particular."

The suspect is described as light-skinned, in his early to mid-20s, between five feet five inches and five feet 10 inches tall.

Police said the most recent robbery took place on April 11 at a fast food restaurant in Lower Lonsdale.

"People here look out for one another, so we feel confident that working together we will be able to stop him."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP Serious Crimes Unit at 604-985-1311.