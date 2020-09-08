RCMP find missing man's vehicle abandoned on forestry road outside Fort St. James, B.C.

RCMP in Fort St. James, B.C., say the disappearance of a 55-year-old local man in late August is now considered criminal in nature.

According to a police statement, William Leonard Price's vehicle — a green, 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup — was found Sept. 3, abandoned in an isolated area off the Pitka Forest Service Road about 19 kilometres south of Fort St. James, B.C.

Price was first reported missing on Sept. 2, when family reported he hadn't turned up for work earlier that week on Aug. 31.

Following a forensic search of the vehicle, police are now investigating his disappearance as a crime, the statement said.

RCMP-supplied image of the type and colour of William Leonard Price's vehicle which was found on an isolated forestry road south of Fort St. James, B.C. (Fort St. James RCMP)

"We are asking anyone who may have seen William Price or had knowledge of his activities prior to Aug. 29, 2020 to contact the Fort St. James RCMP," said Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe

RCMP are asking for anyone with dashcam footage or trail cameras near Fort St James to check for images of Price's vehicle.

"Even a small bit of information may assist police investigators to locate [Price] and determine what occurred," said Wiebe.

Anyone with information about Price's location is asked to contact the Fort St. James RCMP.