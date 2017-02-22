B.C. environmental, rights groups welcome court win over RCMP delay in approving watchdog report

B.C. rights lawyers and environmentalists are welcoming a federal court ruling that said the RCMP commissioner was in "violation of her obligation" to respond quickly to watchdog investigations, after a report into the monitoring of pipeline opponents awaited approval for 3½ years.

In 2014, groups opposed to the Northern Gateway pipeline alleged that undercover police officers spied on a church meeting, recorded licence plates and monitored activists' private social media accounts.

But while a report into the allegations by the independent Civilian Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC) was completed in June 2017, it was not made public because it required a response by RCMP's commissioner.

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association (BCCLA) took the RCMP and attorney general to federal court over the delays in late 2020.

On Tuesday, Associate Chief Justice Jocelyne Gagné ruled that the BCCLA had "provided significant evidence on the years of systemic delays" with the RCMP complaints process, and awarded the organization $30,000.

Original complaint

The original complaint was filed in early 2014 against the RCMP by environmental organizations in B.C.

In Tuesday's ruling, the judge summarized the complaint as "alleging that RCMP members had illegally spied on Indigenous and climate advocates opposed to the Northern Gateway pipeline," and accused police of unlawfully sharing "the collected information with other government bodies and private sector actors."

Those allegations were addressed in the June 2017 report by the CRCC, which confirmed many of the alleged "monitoring" incidents occurred, but for the most part ruled that "it was reasonable for the RCMP to monitor events for the purpose of identifying criminal activity."

However, it would take until November 2020 for Commissioner Brenda Lucki to respond to the report and so make it available to the public.

"They used that loophole to prevent the public from seeing the report for 3½ years," said Kai Nagata, a spokesperson for Dogwood, one of the environmental groups behind the original 2014 complaint.

Nagata said he was a volunteer at the time and remembers being in Kelowna and learning two undercover RCMP officers attended a meeting in a local church for people registered to speak about the controversial pipeline project before the National Energy Board.

The allegations of spying originally surfaced after an Access to Information request detailed how the RCMP monitored and reported on "threats" to Northern Gateway's public hearings by pipeline opponents.

"We launched the complaint to find out how widespread this was, and what accountability there is when federal police spend our resources spying on people in a church, in this case," Nagata said.

"Peaceful criticism of the government or a private company is not a matter for federal police — nor Indigenous people standing on their own lands."

The Northern Gateway pipeline project was cancelled by the federal government in 2016.

'Ripple effects'

BCCLA lawyer Jessica Magonet told CBC News that Tuesday's federal court ruling will hopefully lead to faster and more meaningful responses when members of the public file complaints against the national police force.

"This has the potential to have huge ripple effects because many, many Canadians who have been waiting for justice in the RCMP complaints process have been waiting for justice for years," she said.

We are celebrating a big win! The BCCLA won a landmark case addressing the RCMP Commissioner’s extreme delays in responding to public complaints. <br><br>Read more here: <a href="https://t.co/ZGOYgbP5Zr">https://t.co/ZGOYgbP5Zr</a> —@bccla

When the CRCC released its final report into the original complaint in 2020, the watchdog lambasted the federal police force for its delays.

"A 3½-year delay would be egregious and unacceptable in any case," wrote CRCC chair Michelaine Lahaie. "In the case of a matter of national public interest that recommended significant changes to the RCMP's policies, it is incomprehensible.

"To be effective, a public complaint system must be timely."

When Lucki, who was appointed commissioner in April 2018, finally responded to the report in November 2020, she agreed with almost all of the recommendations.

RCMP responds

In its response in court, the RCMP argued that it hired new analysts in 2020 and 2021 to help clear the backlog in reviewing complaints, and that its timeliness in responding should be on a "flexible case-by-case approach."

In a statement sent to CBC News on Wednesday, the force said it respects the decision of the court.

It said an action plan was developed in 2019 to prioritize all outstanding CRCC interim reports.

In 2019, the RCMP signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the CRCC agreeing to respond to public complaints filed with the watchdog agency within six months.

The statement says "significant progress has been made" when it comes to responding and, in November 2021, the force cleared its backlog of public complaints.

"We are confident the measures we have put in place will continue to respect the six-month time frame to respond to CRCC reports," the RCMP said.