RCMP investigating fatal hit-and-run in Surrey

RCMP is investigating a fatal hit-and-run in the Bridgeview area of Surrey, B.C., in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police were alerted by Emergency Health Services to an unconscious man in the middle of the road at the intersection of 115 Avenue and 132 Street at around 3:30 a.m. PT, according to a written statement from RCMP. The man died at the scene.

The vehicle and driver did not remain at the scene, which is now being investigated by the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

The area is currently closed to traffic.

