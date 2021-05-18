Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

'Police action' promised against Fairy Creek logging blockade

The Rainforest Flying Squad, whose members are among those opposed to logging activities in the Fairy Creek watershed, say they were given 24 hours to leave the controlled area or face arrest.

Protestors say they've been given 24 hours notice to leave or face arrest

The Canadian Press ·
A sign at the entrance to the Eden blockade in the Fairy Creek area northeast of Port Renfrew, B.C., on May 11. A number of blockades have been set up in the area to prevent the logging of old-growth forests. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne)

An RCMP spokesperson says there will be "police action'' Tuesday as Mounties enforce a court injunction against a blockade protesting logging operations on southern Vancouver Island.

The force announced Monday that they are temporarily controlling access to the Fairy Creek watershed northeast of Port Renfrew, B.C., enforcing the April 1 injunction that allows Teal-Cedar Products to start logging activities.

The Rainforest Flying Squad, whose members are among those opposed to the harvest, say they were given 24 hours to leave the controlled area or face arrest.

Protesters have been maintaining multiple camps around Fairy Creek, as well as at cutblocks in the Caycuse area west of Cowichan Lake.

The Mounties have set up a checkpoint along a forest service road leading to the Caycuse camp and about two dozen police vehicles moved past it earlier today.

A woman lifts a gate to let a car pass outside of the River Camp blockade in the Fairy Creek area on May 11. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne)

'Measured approach'

RCMP Const. Alex Berube says "police action'' will occur but a "measured'' approach will be used so no one is hurt.

He says the police vehicles and other RCMP preparations are to ensure officers are adequately prepared.

Teal Jones vice-president Gerrie Kotze has said logging plans for the Fairy Creek watershed have been "mischaracterized'' because trees can't be cut in most of it. Harvesting is only planned for a small area far from the San Juan River, he said last month.

Opponents of logging say the watershed is one of the last unprotected, intact, old-growth forests on southern Vancouver Island.

