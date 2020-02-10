RCMP in British Columbia say a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the discovery of a plane wreck at the Merritt airport early Monday.

Family of the man, who police say is in his 60s, reported his plane overdue just after midnight Monday, according to an RCMP statement.

"They contacted RCMP, and we initiated our investigation into this missing person, and then that investigation led us to the airport," said Southeast District RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

Officers discovered the wreckage of a small white and green plane on the tarmac, where they found the missing man trapped inside.

The Merritt Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance Services were able to pull the man out of the single-occupant aircraft. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His condition is unknown.

It's not clear if anyone was working at the airport at the time.

RCMP has notified Transport Canada of the incident, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed a crash around midnight Monday, is asked to call the Merritt RCMP.