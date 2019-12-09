RCMP, coroner seek help to identify man found dead in remote area of northern B.C.

RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are seeking the public's help to identify a man whose body was found in a farmer's field in the northern part of the province last month.

In an emailed statement, police said the body of an adult male was discovered Nov. 1, on the Boucher Lake Road property nearly Moberly Lake, B.C., about two hours southwest of Fort St. John.

Neither the coroners service nor the RCMP believe the death is suspicious, but both are reaching out with details they hope will help them close the case.

At the time of his death, the man was wearing a camouflage-style shirt, True Religion brand blue jeans, and size 11 Nike Air Max running shoes. He was likely under 40 years of age, and about 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP or the B.C. Coroners Service Special Investigations Unit at 1-877-660-5077, or by email at bccs.siu@gov.bc.ca.