RCMP appeal for witnesses to fatal crash in Kelowna, B.C.

RCMP in Kelowna, B.C., are investigating a deadly crash between an SUV and a semi-trailer that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man early Monday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., police were called to a report of a collision at the intersection of Highway 97N and Banks Road in Kelowna, according to a police statement Monday.

A semi making a left-hand turn from Banks Road onto the highway was struck by a southbound SUV, it said.

The 25-year-old male driver of the SUV was declared deceased at the scene, police wrote.

"The driver of the semi-truck remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation," wrote Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

The statement said the BC Coroners Service is conducting its own, parallel investigation into the death.

Neither the RCMP nor the coroners service are releasing the dead man's identity.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.