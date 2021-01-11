RCMP appeal for witnesses to fatal crash in Kelowna, B.C.
Man, 25, died following collision at Hwy 97 and Banks Road early Monday
RCMP in Kelowna, B.C., are investigating a deadly crash between an SUV and a semi-trailer that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man early Monday morning.
Just after 1:30 a.m., police were called to a report of a collision at the intersection of Highway 97N and Banks Road in Kelowna, according to a police statement Monday.
A semi making a left-hand turn from Banks Road onto the highway was struck by a southbound SUV, it said.
The 25-year-old male driver of the SUV was declared deceased at the scene, police wrote.
"The driver of the semi-truck remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation," wrote Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.
The statement said the BC Coroners Service is conducting its own, parallel investigation into the death.
Neither the RCMP nor the coroners service are releasing the dead man's identity.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.