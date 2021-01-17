A woman was injured early Saturday morning in a shooting at a residential building in Coquitlam, RCMP say.

Police were called for reports of shots fired at a building on the 600-block of Whiting Way. A woman was found suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was immediately taken to hospital, RCMP said in a statement.

Police said the woman was discharged from hospital later on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

Not gang-related

RCMP said the shooting was an isolated, targeted incident and not gang-related. Officers said there is no risk to public safety. An investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who many have information, to contact Coquitlam RCMP or Crimestoppers.