RCMP complaint filed by coalition that includes Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs

A coalition that includes Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, and the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs is accusing the RCMP of "improper and unlawful actions" in enforcing a checkpoint and exclusion zone near the Coastal GasLink work site.

The groups are calling on the chairperson of the civilian review and complaints commission for the RCMP to initiate a policy complaint and public interest investigation into the actions of officers on Morice West Forest Service Road in Wet'suwet'en territory.

The complaint includes eight first-hand accounts of inconsistent policies for those who are turned away at the checkpoint.

"I am one of the people turned away," said Irina Ceric, a faculty member at Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

"One day I couldn't go in and one day I could go in," she said.

Ceric said she was struck by the arbitrariness of the RCMP's treatment of people trying to get through to Wet'suwet'en territory.

"It's really the luck of the draw which police officer you get ... this has really been an expansion of RCMP authority without lawful ground."

'Serious concerns about the RCMP discretion'

Harsha Walia, executive director of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, said Ceric is one of many people who have been turned away at the Morice West Forest Service Road checkpoint.

"It is completely outside the scope of what was granted to the RCMP," said Walia.

"We have serious concerns about the RCMP discretion in the territory."

Walia accused the RCMP of interfering in the daily lives of the Wet'suwet'en people by turning away visitors to the territory.

"The Wet'suwet'en understandably feel under siege."

Wet'suwet'en Grand Chief Stewart Phillip called on Premier John Horgan to meet with Wet'suwe'ten hereditary chiefs.

"I would like to publicly call on Premier John Horgan to get off his high colonial horse and honour the Wet'suwe'ten heredity chiefs with his personal presence ... in order to deescalate the situation.

Earlier this week, Horgan appointed former Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen to act as an intermediary between the Wet'suwe'ten hereditary chiefs, the province of B.C., RCMP, Coastal GasLink and others.

Cullen is expected to focus on "de-escalating the conflict," according to a news release from the provincial government earlier this week.