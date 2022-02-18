RCMP investigates 'acts of violence' on Coastal GasLink site in B.C.

RCMP say they're investigating following a "violent confrontation" involving Coastal GasLink (CGL) employees and attending officers, and an unnamed group of about 20 people.

Police were called to the Marten Forest Service Road near Houston, B.C., shortly after midnight on Feb. 17. They say CGL security reported violence at the worksite.

In a media release, RCMP said approximately 20 people had allegedly attacked security guards. They have not provided details about suspected motivation or who they believe is responsible.

Police say the road was blocked with downed trees, tar-covered stumps, wire and boards with spikes. They say as they made their way along the road, people threw smoke bombs and fire-lit sticks, and that one officer was injured.

In a press release, CGL said none of its workers were injured.

RCMP media relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said at this point, no suspects have been identified, and no one is in custody.

RCMP say the road near a Coastal GasLink worksite, where an alleged attack took place on Feb. 17, was blocked by debris and fire. (Submitted by B.C. RCMP)

Further down the road, police say, there was extensive damage to heavy machinery and buildings. CGL said there was "millions of dollars in damage" but that they're still estimating the cost.

Police are appealing to the public for any information they may have about the incident.

A hotly-contested pipeline

CGL is building a hotly-contested pipeline through Wet'suwet'en territory in northwestern B.C.

The company says the project is fully authorized and permitted by government, and has the support of all 20 First Nation band councils, including five of the six band councils in the Wet'suwet'en Nation.

However, Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs have opposed the project, saying band councils do not have authority over land beyond reserve boundaries.

In December 2019, the B.C. Supreme Court granted an injunction against members of the Wet'suwe'ten Nation who were blocking access to the worksite located within their territory. Earlier that year, police made more than a dozen arrests of people identifying as land defenders, who had set up blockades to stop the construction from moving forward.

Following those arrests, U.K. newspaper the Guardian published notes from what was described as an RCMP strategy session, stating police argued for "lethal overwatch" of the site and officers were instructed to use "as much violence toward the gate as you want" to remove a roadblock erected by protesters.

In November 2021, RCMP made another set of arrests of Wet'suwet'en members, where police used a chainsaw to break down the door of a cabin where people opposed to the pipeline had been staying. Two journalists were also arrested.

In both cases, police were met with little resistance, despite preparing for high levels of violence.

"Our threat assessment … had been heightened by publicly available rhetoric on social media by the protesters calling for 'war,' which was a change from previous protests in the area," RCMP said in a statement in 2021.

At this point, neither the police nor CGL have said whether they believe the alleged attack is tied to opposition to the pipeline.

CBC has contacted the RCMP and representatives of the Gidimt'en Checkpoint for more details but has not yet heard back.

B.C.'s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth issued a statement Thursday night condemning the violence at the site.

Federal Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson tweeted that the Canadian government "denounces" the incident.