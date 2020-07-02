RCMP orders review of Kelowna officer's conduct during wellness check

The Okanagan's top Mountie has announced there will be an external investigation of an incident where a University of B.C. Okanagan student was dragged and stepped on by an RCMP officer during a wellness check on the Kelowna campus earlier this year.

Brad Haugli, chief commander of the B.C. RCMP's southeast district, said Thursday at a news conference that the Abbotsford police department will conduct the investigation, which could lead to criminal charges.

The Jan. 20 incident was caught on apartment surveillance video and showed Cpl. Lacy Browning dragging student Mona Wang, 20, down a hallway and later stepping on her as she lay on the ground.

Haugli said he is deeply sorry for what happened to Wang and wants to bring in a psychiatric nurse for every mental health wellness call that police receive.

"High public confidence is what we strive for and when we become aware of concerning behaviour, we need to assure the public that we are taking the necessary steps to gather all the facts," said Haugli.

Haugli says Abbotsford police will investigate and issue a report to Crown counsel and the RCMP civil review complaints commission by mid-July. They'll decide what charges, if any, will be laid.

Browning has been placed on administrative duties.

Mona Wang is pictured in Burnaby, British Columbia on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Wang — who has said she has a history of anxiety and was having a panic attack on the day of the incident — had been in contact with her boyfriend in Vancouver, but when she stopped responding to his texts, he got worried and called emergency responders to check up on her.

In court documents, Wang alleges the officer used excessive force during the check, at one point punching Wang and leaving her with bruises on her face, while shouting at her "to stop being so dramatic."

Browning will also face a code of conduct investigation.

"A part of the code of conduct process is to assess duty status of the subject member, and in this case, we made the decision as guided by policy to immediately remove the member from operational work and place into an administrative duty role," Haugli said.

RCMP has asked the Interior Health Authority for a significant increase in the number of mental health nurses provided to help responding officers during wellness checks.

In a written statement, Haugli pointed out that the RCMP has seen a substantial increase in the number of calls related to mental health concerns since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2016, the number of wellness checks conducted by RCMP has increased by more than 3,000 to more than 15,000 calls in 2019, according to the statement.

"My goal is to greatly expand [crisis team programs] at existing locations as it is not always available, and introduce it into as many of our communities as possible," Haugli said.