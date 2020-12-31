RCMP to increase New Year's Eve presence at Big White, after 111 COVID-19 cases linked to ski resort

RCMP say they will be closely monitoring the Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna on New Year's Eve, after 111 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the small community.

Officers will patrol the ski resort on New Year's Eve to ensure the public is following provincial health orders, RCMP said in a statement.

So far, there have been only a few COVID-19 related police calls at Big White, and none have required enforcement action, according to Sgt. Duncan Dixon of West Kelowna RCMP.

On Tuesday, officials announced 15 new cases linked to the Big White outbreak. Interior Health says 94 people have recovered and 17 cases are still active.

Big White Ski Resort says it will not be hosting any of its annual New Year's Eve celebrations, including its annual firework displays.

"We want to remind everyone to stay in their bubble and help us have a safe New Year's Eve," says Michael Ballingall, senior vice-president at Big White.

"Pop your champagne, kiss the one you love, make your resolutions — but please do so in the comfort of your own accommodation, and with only those in your household bubble."