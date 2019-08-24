RCMP search for missing person after boat capsizes near Bella Bella

One person is missing after a boat with six people aboard capsized near Bella Bella off B.C.'s Central Coast Friday morning.

The six-metre fishing boat was south of Humchitt Island when it began taking on water at about 10 a.m., according to the Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC)

The vessel took waves to the side of the boat, a spokesperson for the JRCC.

Five of the passengers were wearing lifejackets and were able to swim to shore where they were picked up by an American ferry, the spokesperson said.

The missing person was not wearing a lifejacket, the spokesperson added.

RCMP have taken over the search, which is now a missing person case.