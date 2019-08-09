Langley RCMP appeal for help to piece together last hours of teen's life

Langley RCMP is asking anyone who might have seen or had contact with a 14-year-old boy in the hours before his sudden death to contact them.

The teen was found at the Walnut Grove Skate Park on Wednesday evening and died in hospital later that night.

Langley RCMP believe the boy died of an overdose of narcotics, but it's not yet clear which drug he took.

It is believed the boy spent his last hours on foot between the Walnut Grove Skateboard Park, the grounds of Walnut Grove Secondary School and the Walnut Grove Athletic Park behind the high school, from as early as noon PT Wednesday.

"We are looking for anybody who may have directly had interaction with him, or seen him, or seen him with anyone in those locations," said Cpl. Holly Largy with Langley RCMP.

Langley RCMP Serious Crimes investigators are also eager to speak with anyone who has information about sightings of the boy interacting with others during that time.

"If they have photos or anything that would give us a bit of a picture of those last hours, we'd be extremely grateful for that information," said Largy.

The phone number for Langley RCMP Detachment is 604-532-3200.

Vigil held

Several hundred people gathered Thursday evening at the Walnut Grove Skate Park in a vigil for the 14-year-old.

Some RCMP members were also there to lend moral support and answer questions.

The B.C. Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says it is also investigating "as police were in proximity" when the boy was found. The IIO is a civilian-led police oversight agency responsible for investigating officer-involved incidents involving death or serious harm.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.