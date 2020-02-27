B.C. RCMP seek judicial authorization to dispose of evidence in Robert Pickton case

B.C. RCMP are seeking judicial direction on how to deal with the large amount of evidence collected for the Robert Pickton murder investigation.

An RCMP spokesperson confirms they've submitted an application to the court to deal with the disposal of exhibits that were brought forward in the 2007 trial. The long list includes a ladies platform shoe and high heel, a pink pillow case and a syringe



Pickton was sentenced to life in prison on six second-degree murder charges, after a lengthy trial lasting nearly a year.

RCMP lawyer John Ahern said in court the items have been retained over the years in case they were requested by the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls inquiries.

Pickton, a pig farmer from Port Coquitlam, B.C., is serving time for killing Sereena Abotsway, Mona Wilson, Andrea Joesbury, Marnie Frey, Georgina Papin and Brenda Wolfe.

All of the women disappeared from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Stories of women disappearing from the area started emerging in the 1980s and by the 1990s sex-trade workers insisted a serial killer was at work.

Pickton will appear in court by video on May 15th for a scheduled hearing on the matter.