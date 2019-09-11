RCMP in RIchmond, B.C., say several charges have now been laid against a Vancouver woman following her arrest in connection with the thefts of luggage at the Vancouver International Airport this summer.

Miriam Tremblay, 26, was arrested on Aug. 2 and now faces seven counts of theft under $5,000, according to an RCMP release Wednesday.

The charges relate to thefts between July 12 and Aug. 2 at the domestic terminal building, police said.

This is not the first arrest, nor are these the first thefts.

RCMP said the force received 139 reports of stolen luggage at the airport between June 2018 and July 2019. The thefts may have taken place at either the domestic or international terminal.

On April 17, a 60-year-old woman, a foreign national named Miriam Fajardo, was arrested in connection with luggage thefts.

Fajardo was charged with several counts including obstructing a police officer, possession of identity documents to commit an indictable offence, and several counts of theft under $5,000.

Richmond RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dennis Hwang said the two suspects and their alleged thefts are unrelated.

In late July, police arrested a male suspect by identifying him from surveillance video of an earlier theft. Officers took him into custody when he returned to the airport.

Tremblay is due in provincial court in Richmond on Wednesday to face the seven charges.