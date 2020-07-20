RCMP arrest man in connection with mail theft in 4 Metro Vancouver communities

A four-month RCMP investigation has led to 17 charges against a man accused of mail theft offences in Surrey, Delta, Richmond and North Vancouver, according to a Surrey RCMP statement Monday.

Nickolas Kelly, 30, was arrested July 7 and remains in custody, the statement said.

The RCMP began the investigation in March when officers received a report of a break and enter and theft of mail in Surrey.

Following the tip, investigators were able to connect the dots between numerous files that led to Kelly's arrest and charges, said RCMP Staff Sgt. Ryan Element.

Element said mail theft is more than an inconvenience for victims, because it can also put them unknowingly at risk of identity theft.

RCMP is advising people to collect their mail as soon as possible, avoid having packages delivered to the front door if no one is home during the day, and to shred documents that contain personal information such as credit card offers.