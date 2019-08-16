Man arrested after fatal stabbing near South Surrey mall

Police in Surrey say they have taken one man into custody in connection with the fatal stabbing near Semiahmoo Shopping Centre early Friday.

At around 3 a.m. PT, officers responded to a call from a witness who reported seeing someone lying in a parking lot in the 1700 block of 152 Street.

The victim had suffered "grievous injuries" and by the time officers arrived he had died, said Cpl. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at a media briefing later Friday morning.

The scene was quickly taped off and Surrey RCMP contacted the homicide team. As of 11:30 a.m. PT, Jang said the scene was still roped off and the body was still in place.

At the briefing, Jang said investigators arrested one man near the scene of the stabbing.

Homicide investigators cordon off the area near Semiahmoo Shopping Centre in Surrey, B.C., after an overnight stabbing left one man dead, Friday, Aug. 16.

Investigation turns to nearby home

The investigation has now turned to a nearby home just two blocks away, which police believe is connected with the crime.

The victim has yet to be identified. Jang said investigators are still working to identify the next of kin, and until then there will be little information to share about the victim.

For now, Jang is asking the public to trust the police to keep them informed as their investigation continues.

IHIT investigators said the homicide was likely targeted, so police don't believe there is a risk to the general public.

According to Jang, investigators believe others were involved in the crime, either directly or as bystanders. He said police would like to speak to them.

The suspect remains in custody but has not yet been charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.