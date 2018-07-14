RCMP arrest Indigenous pipeline protester at provincial park near Kamloops, B.C.

A woman is in custody after a Trans Mountain pipeline protest in British Columbia's North Thompson Provincial Park Saturday morning.

Kanahus Manuel, a spokesperson for the activist group Tiny House Warriors, was arrested by the RCMP after defying an evacuation order from the B.C. Parks service delivered on Thursday.

Facebook video shot by the activists show Manuel being handcuffed and taken away by officers.

Kanahus Manuel, a spokesperson for the activist group Tiny House Warriors, was arrested by the RCMP Saturday. (Kanahus Manuel/Facebook)

The protesters are members of the Secwepemc First Nation who call themselves the "Tiny House Warriors." The group has been occupying a site in the provincial park located north of Kamloops, B.C., since last week in protest against the Trans Mountain pipeline project.

Manuel said the group is asserting their right to area, which she calls "unceded, unsurrendered, Secwepemc territory." The group has brought in three tiny houses which were built over the past 10 months and Manuel said their plan is to place these and others into the pipeline's construction path.

On Thursday, Manuel tweeted the eviction notice her group had received from B.C. Parks.

Kanahus Manuel, an activist from the Secwepemc Nation, tweeted out this eviction notice she said her group received on Thursday. (@KanahusFreedom/Twitter)

Dawn Roberts with the B.C. RCMP says officers went to North Thompson Provincial Park to meet with the protesters and discuss the eviction notice, which Roberts says was successful after Manuel's arrest.

Snutetkwe Manuel says her sister has been charged with mischief after the group refused to leave the park, although Roberts did not confirm that formal charges have been filed.

Roberts added that she did not know precisely why the eviction order was filed by BC Parks.

With files from the Canadian Press