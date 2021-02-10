CEO of Royal B.C. Museum stepping down as board of directors addresses 'internal issues'
Jack Lohman was hired in 2012 and his resignation is effective Friday.
Jack Lohman has been with the museum since 2012
The chief executive officer of the Royal British Columbia Museum in Victoria is leaving his job, according to a statement from the institution.
A Tuesday news release said Jack Lohman, who has been with the museum since 2012, will not be returning after Friday.
The statement, which is light on details, said Lohman and the board of directors made the decision as the organization "addresses current internal issues."
It says Lohman's departure was mutually agreed to be in the best interests of the organization.
The board has asked board chair Daniel Muzyka to serve as acting CEO while recruitment is underway for a replacement.
