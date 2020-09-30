RCMP renew appeal for victims as 7 more charges related to historical sexual abuse laid against Coquitlam man

Coquitlam RCMP are appealing for more victims to come forward after seven additional charges were laid against Raymond Howard Gaglardi.

RCMP originally asked witnesses or victims to come forward with information about Gaglardi in early July, when the 75-year-old was first charged with six allegations of historical sexual abuse against several youth at various Tri-Cities area churches, according to an RCMP statement.

Police said at the time the alleged offences occurred between 1993 and 2007.

Now, investigators say more victims have come forward with new information about more historical allegations dating back to the 1970s and 80s involving the Vancouver-area church Glad Tidings.

"[Victims'] courage to speak has led directly to these seven additional charges," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

Gaglardi associated with several churches

According to RCMP, Gaglardi offered therapy sessions to young people that he met primarily through their parents at church and also went by the name "Doctor Ray Gaglardi."

Gaglardi has been associated with multiple churches in Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam, including Hillside Community Church, Austin Avenue Chapel and Evergreen Evangelical, the police statement said.

Police describe Gaglardi as a white man with a slim build and grey hair that he might have dyed brown at the time of the alleged offences.

He is five feet five inches tall and weighs approximately 154 pounds.

Gaglardi has been arrested and released with conditions including:

Not to be alone with anyone under 18 unless he is in public.

Not to be alone with anyone under 18 unless that person's parents are aware of these charges.

"We want to assure them, and everyone involved, that our investigation is not over," McLaughlin said.

Anyone with information about allegations involving Gaglardi should call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency number at 604-945-1550 and ask to speak to the Sex Crimes Unit (file #2019-38332).