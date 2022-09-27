B.C. man guilty of 11 counts of sexual assault after befriending victims at Metro Vancouver churches
A Coquitlam, B.C., man in his late 70s has been found guilty of 11 counts of sexual assault. Court records show Raymond Gaglardi was convicted in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on Monday.
The charges related to sexual assaults of young men or teenage boys who attended several Coquitlam-area churches between 1993 and 2007.
RCMP said in 2020 that the offences happened at Gaglardi's home, where he offered therapy sessions to the victims after meeting their parents at the Metro Vancouver churches.
An investigation began in 2019, and the first charges were laid in July the following year, when Gaglardi was 75.
He is scheduled to return to court for a pre-sentence report on Dec. 8.
