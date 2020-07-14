B.C. man charged with sexual assault allegedly held home therapy sessions for teens he met through church

RCMP are asking for people to come forward if they have information about a Coquitlam man with past connections to multiple churches in the area who is now facing facing six allegations of historical sexual abuse.

Raymond Howard Gaglardi, 75, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation involving three teenage boys and one young man.

The alleged offences happened between 1993 and 2007 in Gaglardi's home in Coquitlam, B.C.

According to police, Gaglardi offered therapy sessions to young people that he met primarily through their parents at church and also went by the name "Doctor Ray Gaglardi."

Coquitlam RCMP say Gaglardi has been associated with multiple churches in Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam, including Hillside Community Church, Austin Avenue Chapel and Evergreen Evangelical.

Mounties say they are releasing the suspect's name and photo to identify any additional victims or witnesses who have not yet spoken to police.

"It takes tremendous courage for adult men to come forward about abuse that happened when they were young," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin in a statement.

"As we expand the investigation, we must remind people that the time frame, locations, and gender of the victims may also expand," he added.

Coquitlam RCMP describe Gaglardi as Caucasian with a slim build and grey hair that he may have dyed brown. He is five feet five inches tall and weighs approximately 154 lbs.

Gaglardi has been arrested and released with conditions including:

Not to be alone with anyone under 18 unless he is in public.

Not to be alone with anyone under 18 unless that person's parents are aware of these charges.

Anyone with information about allegations surrounding Gaglardi should call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency number at 604-945-1550 and ask to speak to the Sex Crimes Unit (file #2019-38332).