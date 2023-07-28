Known gangster Ravinder Samra identified as man shot and killed in Richmond Thursday

Known gangster Ravinder Samra, 36, was killed in Richmond late Thursday afternoon in what investigators believe was a gang-related targeted shooting.

Samra, a Richmond resident, was found with gunshot wounds in the 8000-block of Minler Road at Blundell Road at around 5:45 p.m. PT. Efforts to revive him at the scene failed.

A vehicle fully engulfed in flames was discovered several blocks away in the 12000-block of Blundell Road in the minutes following, according to authorities. Police are working to determine if the vehicle is connected to the shooting.

Samra's younger brother Amarpreet Samra was shot and killed two months ago in South Vancouver.

In 2021, both brothers were identified by the province's anti-gang unit, along with nine other men, as posing a significant threat to public safety because of their gang involvement and ongoing nexus to violence.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit took the unusual step of identifying the men because of an ongoing and violent gang war that had seen 20 homicides and 20 attempted murders, many of which happened in public places during daylight hours.

Officers are working to determine if the car found on fire several blocks away is related to the shooting. (Shane MacKichan)

Nine days ago, Ravinder and Amarpreet Samra were named in a claim filed by the B.C. director of civil forfeiture seeking to seize four vehicles and a property at 22646 Fraserbank Crescent in Richmond.

Court documents say the brothers used the property and vehicles to operate a dial-a-dope drug trafficking operation.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is asking anyone in the area of the 12000-block of Blundell Road on July 27, with dashcam or CCTV footage from between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., to contact them immediately.

They are also asking for witnesses, dashcam or CCTV footage from the area of the 8000-block of Minler Road between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the same day.