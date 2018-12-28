Vancouver restaurant shut down after rat allegedly found in soup

A restaurant in East Vancouver has been shut down, a day after a rat was allegedly found in a bowl of soup produced in its kitchen.

On Thursday, a video posted by a patron at Crab Park Chowdery showed a dead rat inside a bread bowl of soup.

Vancouver Coastal Health inspectors visited the cafe Friday morning to investigate, and allowed it to stay open. However, Mamie Taylor's restaurant —​ home to a commercial kitchen where the chowder house's soup is made —​ has been ordered to close.

VCH spokesperson Tiffany Akins said inspectors found evidence of rodents at Mamie Taylor's and immediately closed the restaurant and commercial kitchen.

Ashton Phillips, owner of Crab Park Chowdery, said he takes full responsibility for the situation and will try to get to the bottom of how a rodent ended up in the dish.

Phillips said it is nearly impossible for a rodent to have climbed up the large cans the restaurant stores its soup in, and that many people are suspicious about the authenticity of the video, but that staff apologized to the guests immediately and offered them a $100 gift card.

"Unfortunately, when a mistake happens in today's world, when it gets into that social media world the ball starts rolling and it's really hard to stop," said Phillips.

The video quickly garnered hundreds of comments and was shared on food forums around the city. By Friday morning, Vancouver Coastal Health said it had received several complaints.

In an Instagram message, the woman who shot the video said she and her friend immediately told staff about the rat. She said the food was taken away and the owner offered them both a full refund as well as the gift card.

CBC has reached out to both the customer who posted the video and the customer who allegedly found the rat, but neither woman is willing to provide their full identity.

The Gastown eatery was last inspected on Oct. 10, when VCH staff found four critical health and safety violations — though none mentioned rodents.

However, a routine inspection on Feb. 6 found "signs of rodent activity" at the restaurant. Inspectors also found the restaurant wasn't being kept clean and conditions "may lead to harbouring/breeding of pests."