'In the presence of greatness': Rare sighting of blue whale off B.C. coast

A blue whale, the largest animal on Earth, has been spotted off the B.C. coast by a research team with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO).

The rare sighting happened as the group was conducting a cetacean marine survey off Haida Gwaii on July 7.

"In the presence of greatness ... we documented a blue whale off SW Haida Gwaii," tweeted Jackie Hildering, a researcher with DFO's cetacean research program.

"The photo does not do the size of the whale justice," she wrote.

How big is big?

Blue whales are the largest animal known to ever exist. They can reach up to 30 metres in length and an adult female can weigh up to 180 tonnes.

"This is the equivalent of 2¼ logging trucks at 80 metric tonnes and twice as heavy as any dinosaur," wrote Hildering.

Hildering and her team spotted the blue whale, as well as some sperm whales, from aboard a Canadian Coast Guard ship while conducting research on endangered and threatened species of cetaceans, turtles and sharks.

Blue whales can reach up to 30 metres in size and weigh up to 150 tonnes. (Silverback Films/BBC)

There have been fewer than 50 sightings of blue whales in the waters off B.C. by DFO since surveys began in 2002, suggesting that population numbers have fallen.

Commercial fishing in the North Pacific between 1910 and 1965, when at least 9,500 of the animals were harvested, is largely responsible for the population decline.

The B.C Cetacean Sightings Network says it is unclear how many blue whales remain because of the large range they travel and low sampling rates.

Since the end of commercial whaling in 1966, human threats to the blue whale population have included collisions with ships, increasing whale-watching activity, entanglement in fishing gear, and pollution, according to DFO.

The blue whale is listed as endangered and protected under the Species at Risk Act.

For more on the future of the southern resident killer whales, you'll want to listen to a new CBC British Columbia podcast. Killers: J pod on the brink is hosted by Gloria Macarenko, and the first episode comes your way July 18.

You can subscribe now, wherever you get your podcasts.