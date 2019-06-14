Skip to Main Content
Vancouver fans revel in Toronto Raptors' victory
British Columbia·Photos

Vancouver fans revel in Toronto Raptors' victory

The Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 to capture Canada's first NBA crown.

After 24 years, 228 players, 9 head coaches and 947 wins, the Raptors are finally NBA champions

CBC News ·
Fans celebrate the Raptors' historic win on Thursday night. (CBC News)

The Toronto Raptors are bringing the Larry O'Brien Trophy home to Canada as NBA champions, in a brilliant basketball story 24 years in the making.

Fans in Vancouver watched as the team snagged a thrilling 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

"This is huge, this is champagne worthy … It's mind blowing, I don't really know what to say," said Cole Taylor, at a viewing party in downtown Vancouver.

"My dad would take me to the games, that was one of my first memories, going to those games," he added.

'This is history right here,' said Cole Taylor. (CBC News)

"This is a Canadian win, you know," said fan Jacob at Vancouver's Fortune Sound Club.

"It's history, is what we're really saying," his friend Kiko chimed in.

Hundreds popped bottles of champagne following the win at Fortune Sound Club in Vancouver's Chinatown, including Raptors fans Jacob and Kiko. (CBC News)

"I'm from Toronto, I've loved the Raptors since the day I was born and this is amazing to be here with everybody," said another fan at a party at a Boston Pizza. 

Cheers erupted at this Vancouver restaurant as the Raptors clinched victory over the Warriors.

Other fans took to social media to share their celebrations.

The Raptors' win is the first championship for a Canadian team in one of the big four North American sports leagues (NBA, NHL, MLB and NFL) since the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series in 1993.

'This is huge for all of Canada,' these fans said moments after the game ended.
'This is one of the best days of my life,' said this fan, on the verge of tears.
