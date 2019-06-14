Vancouver fans revel in Toronto Raptors' victory
After 24 years, 228 players, 9 head coaches and 947 wins, the Raptors are finally NBA champions
The Toronto Raptors are bringing the Larry O'Brien Trophy home to Canada as NBA champions, in a brilliant basketball story 24 years in the making.
Fans in Vancouver watched as the team snagged a thrilling 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
"This is huge, this is champagne worthy … It's mind blowing, I don't really know what to say," said Cole Taylor, at a viewing party in downtown Vancouver.
"My dad would take me to the games, that was one of my first memories, going to those games," he added.
"This is a Canadian win, you know," said fan Jacob at Vancouver's Fortune Sound Club.
"It's history, is what we're really saying," his friend Kiko chimed in.
"I'm from Toronto, I've loved the Raptors since the day I was born and this is amazing to be here with everybody," said another fan at a party at a Boston Pizza.
Other fans took to social media to share their celebrations.
The exact moment when the raptors won the NBA title, my North Vancouver theater just EXPLODED!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheChamps?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheChamps</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WetheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WetheNorth</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbachamps?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbachamps</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaptorsvsWarriors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaptorsvsWarriors</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaptorNation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaptorNation</a> <a href="https://t.co/zmAjIQvKhJ">pic.twitter.com/zmAjIQvKhJ</a>—@BrytonCherrier
Pretty fun watching the <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@raptors</a> win from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canada</a> after our <a href="https://twitter.com/tfblockchain?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tfblockchain</a> event. <a href="https://t.co/iJX7JDO5aG">pic.twitter.com/iJX7JDO5aG</a>—@jgproduct
BREAKING: <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> fan in Vancouver somewhat pumped. 😬👍🏾🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wethenorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wethenorth</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCVancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbafinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbafinals</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaptorsIn6ix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaptorsIn6ix</a> <a href="https://t.co/0hS24QW3td">pic.twitter.com/0hS24QW3td</a>—@DanBurritt
The Raptors' win is the first championship for a Canadian team in one of the big four North American sports leagues (NBA, NHL, MLB and NFL) since the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series in 1993.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.