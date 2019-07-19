Raptors' NBA championship trophy coming to Vancouver

It's been a bleak summer for Vancouver sports teams with the B.C. Lions, Vancouver Whitecaps and Vancouver Canadians all thoroughly entrenched in the cellars of their respective divisions.

But fear not, sports fans — a respite to all the misery is on the horizon.

Next week, Toronto Raptors assistant coach and director of sports science Alex McKechnie is bringing the Larry O'Brien NBA championship trophy to the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame, where he will sign autographs and pose for photos.

McKechnie, who has deep roots in the Lower Mainland, was inducted into the hall last year in the "builder" category and wanted to bring some of the winning excitement back home.

Alex McKechnie attends to Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell during Raptors training camp at the Fortius Sport Centre in Burnaby in September 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

"He was thinking of a place where others from Vancouver and B.C. could have their moment with this trophy that the Raptors won for Canada," said hall of fame curator Jason Beck.

"His ties to this area are obviously still very strong."

Beck said similar to the Stanley Cup, players and staff on the NBA championship team all get a day with the trophy.

McKechnie laid the groundwork for his prestigious sports physiotherapy career starting in the 1970s with Simon Fraser University, before moving to the Whitecaps and Canucks.

BIG NEWS! The <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Championship?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Championship</a> Trophy will be at the Hall with Assistant Coach & Honoured Member Alex McKechnie from 10am -12pm on July 23rd! General admission gets you a photo with the trophy so get your tickets and get down to the Hall early! <a href="https://t.co/gNo24O4ixg">https://t.co/gNo24O4ixg</a> <a href="https://t.co/FF1Y67eLH2">pic.twitter.com/FF1Y67eLH2</a> —@BCSportsHall

The stable of dedicated athletes who sought out his expertise over the years include Shaquille O'Neal, Michelle Kwan and Steve Nash.

McKechnie spent 11 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won his first five NBA championships. In 2011 he joined the Raptors.

The trophy and McKechnie will be at the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame Tuesday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to noon PT.