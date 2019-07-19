Raptors' NBA championship trophy coming to Vancouver
Toronto assistant coach Alex McKechnie bringing hardware to his hometown at B.C. Sports Hall of Fame event
It's been a bleak summer for Vancouver sports teams with the B.C. Lions, Vancouver Whitecaps and Vancouver Canadians all thoroughly entrenched in the cellars of their respective divisions.
But fear not, sports fans — a respite to all the misery is on the horizon.
Next week, Toronto Raptors assistant coach and director of sports science Alex McKechnie is bringing the Larry O'Brien NBA championship trophy to the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame, where he will sign autographs and pose for photos.
McKechnie, who has deep roots in the Lower Mainland, was inducted into the hall last year in the "builder" category and wanted to bring some of the winning excitement back home.
"He was thinking of a place where others from Vancouver and B.C. could have their moment with this trophy that the Raptors won for Canada," said hall of fame curator Jason Beck.
"His ties to this area are obviously still very strong."
Beck said similar to the Stanley Cup, players and staff on the NBA championship team all get a day with the trophy.
McKechnie laid the groundwork for his prestigious sports physiotherapy career starting in the 1970s with Simon Fraser University, before moving to the Whitecaps and Canucks.
BIG NEWS! The <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Championship?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Championship</a> Trophy will be at the Hall with Assistant Coach & Honoured Member Alex McKechnie from 10am -12pm on July 23rd! General admission gets you a photo with the trophy so get your tickets and get down to the Hall early! <a href="https://t.co/gNo24O4ixg">https://t.co/gNo24O4ixg</a> <a href="https://t.co/FF1Y67eLH2">pic.twitter.com/FF1Y67eLH2</a>—@BCSportsHall
The stable of dedicated athletes who sought out his expertise over the years include Shaquille O'Neal, Michelle Kwan and Steve Nash.
McKechnie spent 11 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won his first five NBA championships. In 2011 he joined the Raptors.
The trophy and McKechnie will be at the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame Tuesday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to noon PT.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.