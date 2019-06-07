Attention Raptors fans: Danny Green is in Vancouver

Danny Green is in Vancouver. If you're a Raptors fan, you're probably excited.

If you're not a Raptors fan, you've probably heard his name because basketball has been inescapable in Canada recently.

The shooting guard who helped Toronto take the NBA title last month is signing autographs Friday at the opening of a new London Drugs in the Dunbar neighbourhood.

Don't expect to just waltz in, though. A limited number of wristbands were doled out to customers Friday morning.

The lucky few will get to chat with the two-time NBA champion at a meet-and-greet between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m PT.

Green will then swing by the Foot Locker Metrotown store in Burnaby for another fan event between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. PT (wristbands also required).

It's all happening as Green's future in Toronto hangs in limbo.

Green has toured Canada since helping the Raptors nab the NBA championship in June. (David Zalubowski/The Associated Press)

He's currently a free agent, which means he could stay with the Raptors next season or switch teams.

This week, on his podcast Inside The Green Room, Green said he's waiting to see what happens with his teammate, Kawhi Leonard, who's also a free agent and mulling a move.

In the meantime, Green has been touring across Canada, including a visit last weekend at a Winnipeg youth basketball camp.

He's hosting a similar camp in Richmond, B.C., this weekend.