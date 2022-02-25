Free rapid COVID-19 tests now available for B.C. residents aged 70 and over

Rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 are now available for free at some pharmacies for people over the age of 70, with provincial officials promising to include other age groups soon.

The measure was announced on Wednesday by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix and came into effect Friday.

The tests are currently being limited to people over the age of 70 because that group is at highest risk of severe illness, but the program will be expanded to include younger age groups and more pharmacies as the supply of tests grows.

People over the age of 70 who have a personal health number can locate a pharmacy on this list, and receive a kit, which has five tests in it, every 28 days.

The province said it had delivered more than 865,000 kits to pharmacies in advance of Friday's roll-out.

"If you're under the age of 70, kits will be available soon," read the government's web page explaining the program.

Dix said Wednesday 12 million more tests are expected to arrive in B.C. in the next four weeks.

Residents are not allowed to pay for additional kits.

Free rapid COVID-19 antigen testing kits will soon be available for people 70+ in pharmacies throughout BC. As our supply grows, availability will be expanded to the broader community. Learn more: <a href="https://t.co/o5h5izzzXz">https://t.co/o5h5izzzXz</a> <a href="https://t.co/h97GDN5u2g">pic.twitter.com/h97GDN5u2g</a> —@BCGovNews



A test should only be used by people who develop symptoms of COVID-19 and want to confirm a positive or negative result. The tests are not suitable for international travel requirements.

Between Dec. 13 and Feb. 22, the province deployed more than 14.8 million tests out of 22.2 million received, with the bulk going to schools, hospital workers, testing sites, long-term care and assisted living, and rural, remote and Indigenous communities.

Infections and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are dropping in B.C. but the province continues to stress the importance of getting fully vaccinated against the disease.