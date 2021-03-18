Random attack on dog walker under investigation

Vancouver police are asking the public for help following a random attack on a woman out walking her dog earlier this year and are releasing video showing a man police are asking for help identifying.

In a statement Thursday, police said the 22-year-old woman was walking her dog near the Orpheum Theatre at Seymour and Smithe streets just before 4:30 p.m., on Jan. 19, when a man approached and punched her in the face for no apparent reason.

Investigators have released the video in hopes that someone can help them identify the suspect.

"We're asking people to take a good look at the person in this video and to give us a call if you know who it is," said Sgt. Steve Addison.

Police say the woman was traumatized but did not suffer serious physical injuries.

The suspect was able to get away after the assault, but not before a witness briefly confronted him, the statement said.

The suspect is described as a white man, about five feet 10 inches tall and approximately 50 years of age.

He has short white hair, jeans and was wearing a light blue jacket or sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-4021 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.