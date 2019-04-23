Cranbrook woman honours sister's memory with 'random act of kindness' cards

A woman in Cranbrook is keeping the memory of her sister alive with tiny cards encouraging acts of kindness.

Courtney Lider has printed 500 business cards to solicit good deeds and positivity in honour of Brittney Rayson-Stevenson who died at age 24 last year in Calgary.

"You have received this random act of kindness in memory of Brittney R.S. Daughter, sister, friend, teacher," the business cards read. "If possible, please keep the kindness going in Brit's memory."

Lider said her sister died after contracting the MRSA superbug and subsequent complications due to her Type 1 diabetes.

A stack of the cards Courtney Lider distributed in memory of her sister. (Courtney Lider/Facebook)

"She was a very kind, generous, beautiful soul that was taken too early," Lider told Radio West host Sarah Penton.

The cards, Lider explained, are a way to keep that kindness going.

Holders of the cards are encouraged to do good deeds and "pay it forward" by passing the card on to the person who receives that deed.

Brittney Rayson-Stevenson's favourite sport was basketball. She is seen here in a photo from her time playing high school ball. (Courtney Lider)

'It's been incredible'

An example of Brittney's kindness, Lider recounted, was how she would often buy lunch for a homeless man who hung out near her school.

"His food arrived and he went to leave and she said, 'C'mon let's sit down.' He asked, 'Why would you want to sit with me?' And she said, 'everybody needs a friend.' "

Brittney Rayson-Stevenson was a big Disney fan, her sister said. Peter Pan was her favourite character. (Courtney Lider)

The cards were originally passed out by friends and family living across the Prairies in Calgary, Edmonton, Swift Current, Lloydminster and Winnipeg. Some have even made it to California.

"It's been incredible," Lider said. "We've had so many people that have just really opened their hearts and done so many things for so many people just to even brighten somebody's day."

Lider said she has heard on social media about some of the good deeds inspired by the cards.

Brittney Rayson-Stevenson died at age 24 due to complications from a superbug infection and diabetes. (Courtney Lider)

Some people gave out baked goods. Others handed out flowers or bought coffee for the next person in a line or bought a child a toy.

Lider says examples of kindness like those would have made her sister smile.

