Vancouver police search for high-risk sex offender Randall Hopley, wanted Canada-wide

The 58-year-old who served five years for abducting a young boy from his home in Sparwood in 2011 failed to return to his halfway house Saturday, according to Vancouver police. Officials believe he still poses a risk, and are asking anyone with information to call 911 immediately.

A composite image shows a mans face and a farther away shot of him walking down a hallway.
Randall Hopley was sentenced in 2013 for abducting a three-year-old from his home two years prior. Vancouver police say he failed to return to his halfway house on Saturday. (Vancouver Police Department)

Vancouver police are searching for high-risk sex offender Randall Hopley after the 58-year-old failed to return to his halfway house Saturday. 

Hopley, who is now wanted Canada-wide, was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

He is described as being five feet nine inches tall and 176 pounds with brown hair and hazel-coloured eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and black hat.

Officials say Hopley has a history of assault and sexual assault, and committed three offences of a sexual nature against children in the past. 

Officers are asking anyone who has seen Hopley, or has information on his whereabouts, to call 911 immediately. 

Hopley served almost five years for abducting a three-year-old in the middle of the night from his home in Sparwood, B.C., in 2011. He returned the boy to his home four days later, unharmed, after holding him in an abandoned cabin.  

He was released on parole in November 2018, at which time Vancouver police issued a public warning that he still posed a risk of significant harm to young boys. 

