Vancouver police search for high-risk sex offender Randall Hopley, wanted Canada-wide

Vancouver police are searching for high-risk sex offender Randall Hopley after the 58-year-old failed to return to his halfway house Saturday.

Hopley, who is now wanted Canada-wide, was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

He is described as being five feet nine inches tall and 176 pounds with brown hair and hazel-coloured eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and black hat.

Officials say Hopley has a history of assault and sexual assault, and committed three offences of a sexual nature against children in the past.

The suspect in the disappearance of B.C.'s Kienan Hebert has a criminal history that includes abduction charges

Officers are asking anyone who has seen Hopley, or has information on his whereabouts, to call 911 immediately.

Hopley served almost five years for abducting a three-year-old in the middle of the night from his home in Sparwood, B.C., in 2011. He returned the boy to his home four days later, unharmed, after holding him in an abandoned cabin.

He was released on parole in November 2018, at which time Vancouver police issued a public warning that he still posed a risk of significant harm to young boys.