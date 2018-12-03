Rampant student vaping leads B.C. high school to lock up bathrooms

A North Vancouver high school is locking up almost all of its student bathrooms, blaming "a very serious issue" with vaping.

Seycove Secondary sent out an announcement on Thursday, notifying students and parents that all but two student bathrooms would be locked until further notice.

"There has been a recent increase in the amount of vaping at Seycove. It has now become a very serious issue which needs to be addressed," the notice reads.

The school says the gym locker rooms will only be open at the beginning and end of classes for changing, and staff have been asked to restrict the number of students who leave class and monitor how long they are away.

School aides have been told to speak to any students who are in the hall during class.

The school says students need to look into the potential health risks of vaping.

"Vaping poses significant and immediate health risks for all those who do it. The bottom line is that vaping is having a significant negative impact on our community and our learning environment and it is illegal for all of the students in this building for a reason," the note reads.