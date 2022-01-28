1 year after fatal stabbing, mother of slain real estate agent pleads for answers

The family of a Maple Ridge real estate agent and mother stabbed to death say they want answers a year after her killing.

Ramina Shah, 32, was fatally stabbed in a Coquitlam parkade near the office where she worked on Jan. 27, 2022.

Ramina's mother, Gilda Shirazi, says police have provided the family with few answers in the past 12 months.

"They are saying we are working on it and we are working on it," Shirazi said in an interview. "It's very painful."

Gilda Shirazi says her daughter turned 32 just weeks before she was killed. (Gilda Shirazi)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says its officers are working on the case, which a spokesperson described as "active and ongoing."

"Our investigators continue to work hard to bring justice for Ramina's family and to ensure that those who are responsible for this tragedy are held accountable," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti wrote in an email.

He added no one has been charged in the case and no further updates are coming at this time.

Ramina was stabbed near Austin Avenue and Marmont Street in Coquitlam on a Thursday afternoon, and later died in hospital. She left three young children behind.

Police at the time said her killing appeared to be an isolated incident.

A photo of Ramina Shah and memorial flowers in Gilda Shirazi's home. (Gilda Shirazi)

Co-workers remembered her as dedicated to her work, and an amazing mom.

"[She was] the best daughter anybody could wish to have," Shirazi said. "She loved the kids more than anything.

"That was the best [thing that] happened to me: that I had Ramina in my life for 32 years."

After a year without any information about who might have committed the crime, Shirazi is urging anyone who knows anything about her daughter's death to speak up.

"I [am] just begging them to come forward," she said. "Call IHIT and tell them the truth."